Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

