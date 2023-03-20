Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $265,411.20 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

