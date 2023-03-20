Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 315,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.