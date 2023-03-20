Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,512. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.