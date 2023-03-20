ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PRA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 49,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,591. The stock has a market cap of $985.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,781.22 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

