Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

