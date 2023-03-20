Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.47 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $120.59 million and $49.66 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50817898 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $21,442,722.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

