Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $155.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

