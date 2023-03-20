Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,767. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.17.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $5,766,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

