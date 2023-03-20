QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.80 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359253 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.79 or 0.26111766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.