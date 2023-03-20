QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,102.79

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 11% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,102.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00032199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00198597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,091.89 or 1.00047061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016213 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,027.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

