QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
