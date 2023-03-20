Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 101 ($1.23).

QLT traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 82.94 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,056,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.07. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

