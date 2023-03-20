Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Quilter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock remained flat at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Quilter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.