Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.05. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the period.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

