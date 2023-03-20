Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.37 on Monday. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

