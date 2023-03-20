Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61.
About Radiant Logistics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.