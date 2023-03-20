Radio Caca Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $63.99 million and $4.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.01210746 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009797 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.16 or 0.01484310 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

