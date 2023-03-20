RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

RadNet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.50 on Thursday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RadNet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

