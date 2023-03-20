Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of RBW stock remained flat at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 696,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,950. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of £50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.73.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
