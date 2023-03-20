Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of RBW stock remained flat at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 696,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,950. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of £50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.73.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

