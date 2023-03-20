Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,134. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

