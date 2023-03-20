Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,131 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $12,373.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,767.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82.

Snap Trading Down 0.4 %

Snap stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,824. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

