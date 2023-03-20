Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

2/23/2023 – Plug Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $23.00.

1/26/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $25.00.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.0 %

PLUG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,301,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,778,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

