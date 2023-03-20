Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

