Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $128.89. Approximately 245,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 450,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

