Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 124,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Relx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Relx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Relx by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.