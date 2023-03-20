Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,960,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,664 shares.The stock last traded at $61.99 and had previously closed at $60.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.