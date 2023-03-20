Reviewing Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) & Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) and Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fanuc and Krones’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc N/A N/A N/A C$793.15 0.21 Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 27.95

Fanuc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

35.3% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fanuc pays an annual dividend of C$178.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 104.9%. Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fanuc pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fanuc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fanuc and Krones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50

Krones has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krones is more favorable than Fanuc.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and Krones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc N/A N/A N/A Krones N/A N/A N/A

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers. The Robot division markets industrial robots through its subsidiaries. The Robomachine division manufactures robodrill (compact machining centre), roboshot (electric injection molding machine), robocut (wire cut electric discharge machine) and roconsists (ultra precision machine). The company was founded by Seiuemon Inaba in1958 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

About Krones

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products. The Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology segment includes machinery and equipment for products and treating beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, and dairy drinks. The company was founded by Hermann Kronseder in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

