Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

