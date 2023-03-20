Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $56.70 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

