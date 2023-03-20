Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 294.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Limoneira worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $3,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Limoneira Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Further Reading

