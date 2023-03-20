Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,958 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QAI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 67,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

