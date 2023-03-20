Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.38 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

