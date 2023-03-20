Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $132.23 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

