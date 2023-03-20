Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,432.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,083.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

