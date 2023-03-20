Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.