Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.