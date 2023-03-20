Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $14,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

