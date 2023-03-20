Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

