Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 82,979 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,605,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,181,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. 314,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HireRight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in HireRight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

