Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.