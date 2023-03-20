Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 617,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,518,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.62. 3,093,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.