Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

RCKT opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

