Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ROG traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.26. 20,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,609. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Rogers by 4.8% during the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers by 68.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Rogers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 217,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

