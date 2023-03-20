Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ROIV opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 736.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 303,340 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

