Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 125

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.23).

Shares of LON:QLT traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82.94 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

