RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 34,226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPHQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,171. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

