RVW Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,488. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.