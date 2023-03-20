RVW Wealth LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 364,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

