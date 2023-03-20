RVW Wealth LLC Sells 49,494 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,494 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,358,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 180,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

